Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Verstappen enters 'GOAT' debate

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 20 December 2022 12:45

F1 champion Max Verstappen has described it "impossible" to separate Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the debate over who is the greatest footballer of all time.

Paris Saint-Germain player Messi steered Argentina to a thrilling World Cup final victory over France in Qatar on Sunday [December 18], adding what many deem is the final piece in his illustrious career.

Messi and Portugal star Ronaldo are held aloft as the greatest in their field, and while the debate has always rage, Messi's achievement with Argentina - coupled with his rival's recent antics - has pushed him clear in the argument.

Speaking to Viaplay in the Netherlands ahead of Argentina's victory, Verstappen, who secured his second F1 title this year, gave his thoughts on the matter.

"They are very different, so I can't choose," said the Red Bull driver.

"I find it impossible to choose because I think Messi has more talent than Cristiano, but Cristiano has just kept on working and being incredibly fit.

"I mean what he does at his age is incredible, but that's how you can become very, very good as well."

Messi's victory has led to him securing the BBC World Sport Star of the Year award, beating Verstappen to the title.

It is the second year the Dutchman has missed out on the accolade despite his achievements in F1 after being beaten by jockey Rachael Blackmore last season.

Only two F1 drivers have won the award to date, Niki Lauda in 1997 and Sebastian Vettel in 2013.