Alpine reach junior programme verdict after Piastri furore

Ian Parkes

Tuesday 20 December 2022 07:50

Additional reporting by Ewan Gale

Alpine has committed to continue its academy despite the pain caused by Oscar Piastri's switch to McLaren.

The Australian will race alongside Lando Norris for the Woking-based outfit next season after signing midway through this campaign.

Piastri was at the centre of a contractual storm after denying a promotion as announced by Alpine to succeed Fernando Alonso.

After McLaren won out with the Contract Recognition Board, Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi cast a doubt on the continuation of the manufacturer's academy programme.

This was down to the time and money focused on Piastri in preparation for his future F1 debut, with his route through the junior ranks and private tests all supported by Alpine.

READ MORE...Alpine issue damning Piastri prophecy

Asked if there was long-lasting damage caused to the Alpine Academy, team principal Otmar Szafnauer told a select media roundtable, including GPFans: “At the time, you look at everything, and I think Laurent said that we've got to reconsider that if we spend this money and get drivers to a certain spot that they want to go elsewhere, should we really be doing this?

“That was something we looked at, but we're definitely continuing to be committed to the Young Driver program and to the Alpine Academy.”