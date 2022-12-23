Williams pinpoint crucial time for speed of progress indicator

Ian Parkes

Friday 23 December 2022 12:10

Former Williams CEO and team principal Jost Capito believes the early part of 2023 will indicate whether the steps taken by the team will push it in the right direction for the future.

Capito stood down alongside technical director FX Demaison after a lacklustre campaign for the Grove-based outfit, failing to capitalise on F1's new regulations and finishing last in the constructors' championship for the fourth time in five years.

Whilst Williams will instead seek different leadership, the foundations for at least the next year have been laid down, which could spark concerns for those associated with the team.

Capito had blamed the previous regime for the failings, suggesting there were still difficulties to overcome from the past that had stunted progress.

Asked how long it would take to overcome those issues, Capito told GPFans before leaving his position: "It's very difficult to say.

READ MORE...Capito blames old regime for Williams failure

"We have to see what kind of step we can do next year, that we see how good our processes are, and how good our tools are compared to the competition.

"During this year, we got pretty close to the midfield. We could sometimes score points without having a big pressure ahead of us.

“So we made good progress this year and we should be able to keep this speed. If we're able to keep this speed, we should make small steps, let's say, beginning of next year, and then see how we can progress the development over next year.

"That's then the proof that we are on the right track.”

Additional reporting by Ewan Gale