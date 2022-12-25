F1 Twitter's best memes of 2022

Ronan Murphy

Sunday 25 December 2022 07:00

The 2022 F1 season was entertaining from start to finish, not least for fans who enjoy the off-grid drama as well as the racing itself.

Team squabbles, safety car drama, Sebastian Vettel love, Ferrari frustration and a lot more were mocked on Twitter and social media, with F1 fans seeing the funny side of the sport.

These were some of the year's best memes on F1 Twitter. Enjoy!

Lewis is a walking meme this year pic.twitter.com/RNp5amrv3q — F1 MEMES (@f1trolls_) September 11, 2022

Lapped cars may now overtake the Safety Car pic.twitter.com/p2evrPMhhM — Battery Voltas (@BatteryVoltas) September 4, 2022

Everyone seeing Vettel get into q3 in his last ever qualifying #F1 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/CncgOBK87a — F1 Portrayed By Top Gear (@TopGearFormula1) November 19, 2022

Name a more iconic duo pic.twitter.com/EjD3PvQGNn — F1 MEMES (@f1trolls_) September 13, 2022

Learn the alphabet with Scuderia Ferrari pic.twitter.com/5CGiVG3uqK — Battery Voltas (@BatteryVoltas) July 24, 2022

Sebastian Vettel, an expert on 2 & 4 wheels 😉



The four time World Champion has announced his retirement from #F1 pic.twitter.com/cHbMYAOVXY — Crash MotoGP (@crash_motogp) July 28, 2022

Nyck de Vries to George Russell after only taking 1 race to score points in a Williams #F1 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/pROQuwCZl4 — F1 Portrayed By Top Gear (@TopGearFormula1) September 11, 2022

Checo racing against Verstappen for the rest of his career pic.twitter.com/rUXnKDFOz0 — F1 MEMES (@f1trolls_) November 15, 2022