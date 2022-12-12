Magnussen set for Daytona return after impressive Gulf 12 Hour run

Ewan Gale

Monday 12 December 2022 13:50

Kevin Magnussen will return to the Daytona 24 Hours alongside father Jan.

The father-son duo will reprise a partnership that brought a promising result at the Gulf 12 Hours in Abu Dhabi last weekend.

Haas driver Magnussen Jr piloted an MDK Motorsports and AF Corse-run Ferrari 488 GT3 entry alongside four-time Le Mans class winner Jan and team owner Mark Kvamme at the Yas Marina Circuit, with the trio picking up a top 10 finish.

This was despite two penalties - one for contact and another for track limit abuse - with the final placings showing the team seventh overall and fifth in class.

But there will be a second run-out for the trio in January when they take on the Daytona 24 Hours.

The start-of-the-season event is one the Dane knows well having competed for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2021.

On that occasion, Magnussen Jr experienced heartbreak with a punctured tyre taking him out of the fight for victory in the dying embers of the race.

He returned for a second tilt with CGR before his shock return to F1 and addressing his return to the event, Magnussen said: “I’m super excited about this.

“The Rolex 24 is legendary, and I have had some fantastic moments there with Chip Ganassi Racing the past two years.

“Being able to do such a race together with my dad is amazing. Again, I cannot thank Mark enough for setting this up.”