Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Magnussen boasts added weight in Schumacher advice
WK2022
Russell sets ambitious 2023 F1 target
24
F1 LIVE - FIA reveal shocking level of toxic abuse
Red Bull set for thrilling championship homecoming celebration
Mercedes highlight pivotal moment in F1 turnaround
Alonso makes Aston Martin prediction after luckless season
Wolff confirms Hamilton winter contract talks
Hamilton steps up at Mercedes as Ferrari line up Binotto replacement - GPFans F1 Recap
Mercedes pinpoint W13 early warning signs
Bottas issues verdict on maiden Alfa Romeo campaign
Albon uncovers challenge in quest for Williams fix
3
FIA close Mercedes front wing loophole
F1 circuits - How long are their contracts with F1?
1
Schumacher reacts to Ecclestone "forget F1" advice
Magnussen boasts added weight in Schumacher advice

Magnussen boasts added weight in Schumacher advice

F1 News

Magnussen boasts added weight in Schumacher advice

Magnussen boasts added weight in Schumacher advice

Kevin Magnussen believes his advice given to departed Haas driver Mick Schumacher carries weight because of his own comeback experiences.

The Danish driver has twice seen his F1 career come to an end, only to find a path back into the sport.

Magnussen made his debut in 2014 with McLaren alongside Jenson Button but lasted only one season before being cast aside by the Woking-based team.

Renault then came calling when it returned to the sport as a team in 2016, with Magnussen making the switch to Haas a year later.

The 30-year-old's time with the outfit finished, however, when Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin were selected ahead of the 2021 season.

But when the Russian had his contract terminated ahead of the recently-completed campaign, Haas again came calling for Magnussen's services.

Schumacher now faces a similar fight for his F1 career after being left without a seat, such was the lateness of Haas' decision to bring in Nico Hülkenberg, who himself has not raced full-time for three years.

Asked if his experience had provided empathy for his former team-mate, the 30-year-old, who has been forthright in his praise for the German, said: "Yeah, I think so.

"I certainly know what it is like in his position right now but I also when I am patting him on the shoulder and saying stick at it, it also has some weight.

"I have come back twice, I have shown that you can never say never and there really is a reason to hang in there."

Asked if he believed consistency was the difference between staying and going, "Sure. I have nothing bad to say about Mick or his performances this year. It is what it is."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x