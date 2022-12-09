Magnussen boasts added weight in Schumacher advice

Ewan Gale

Friday 9 December 2022 09:02

Kevin Magnussen believes his advice given to departed Haas driver Mick Schumacher carries weight because of his own comeback experiences.

The Danish driver has twice seen his F1 career come to an end, only to find a path back into the sport.

Magnussen made his debut in 2014 with McLaren alongside Jenson Button but lasted only one season before being cast aside by the Woking-based team.

Renault then came calling when it returned to the sport as a team in 2016, with Magnussen making the switch to Haas a year later.

The 30-year-old's time with the outfit finished, however, when Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin were selected ahead of the 2021 season.

But when the Russian had his contract terminated ahead of the recently-completed campaign, Haas again came calling for Magnussen's services.

Schumacher now faces a similar fight for his F1 career after being left without a seat, such was the lateness of Haas' decision to bring in Nico Hülkenberg, who himself has not raced full-time for three years.

Asked if his experience had provided empathy for his former team-mate, the 30-year-old, who has been forthright in his praise for the German, said: "Yeah, I think so.

"I certainly know what it is like in his position right now but I also when I am patting him on the shoulder and saying stick at it, it also has some weight.

"I have come back twice, I have shown that you can never say never and there really is a reason to hang in there."

Asked if he believed consistency was the difference between staying and going, "Sure. I have nothing bad to say about Mick or his performances this year. It is what it is."