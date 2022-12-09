Mercedes offer Hamilton contract insight as Alonso makes 100-year Ocon comment - GPFans F1 Recap

GPFans Staff

Friday 9 December 2022 22:30

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has confirmed that tackling a new contract with Lewis Hamilton is a priority on his job list for the winter.

Alonso brands Ocon debut victory a '100-year fluke'

Fernando Alonso has delivered a surprise assessment of former team-mate Esteban Ocon's unexpected maiden victory in 2021.

Mercedes highlight pivotal moment in F1 turnaround

Mercedes director of trackside engineering Andrew Shovlin has highlighted the Spanish Grand Prix as the pivotal moment for the Silver Arrows' F1 turnaround.

Horner left laughing over "incredible" $6million FIA bill

Christian Horner has joked he was unaware of the "incredible" bill payable to the FIA racked up by Red Bull after winning this year's F1 constructors' title.

Leclerc confident Ferrari "won't suffer" in transition after Binotto exit

Charles Leclerc has dismissed fears Ferrari could "suffer" when the Scuderia adapts to life under a new team principal in 2023.

Russell sets ambitious 2023 F1 target

George Russell has not held back in setting his expectations for Mercedes following a disappointing 2022 F1 season.

Ricciardo reveals Haas Williams 2023 drive would have led to F1 exit