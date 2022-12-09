Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Wolff confirms Hamilton winter contract talks
WK2022
Alonso makes Aston Martin prediction after luckless season
Hamilton steps up at Mercedes as Ferrari line up Binotto replacement - GPFans F1 Recap
Mercedes pinpoint W13 early warning signs
Bottas issues verdict on maiden Alfa Romeo campaign
Albon uncovers challenge in quest for Williams fix
3
FIA close Mercedes front wing loophole
F1 circuits - How long are their contracts with F1?
1
Schumacher reacts to Ecclestone "forget F1" advice
Ferrari reason for stunted development revealed
24
F1 LIVE - Vettel crowned 'King' in F1 fan vote
2
Dutch Grand Prix: Has F1 got Zandvoort extension right?
Silverstone changes bring fans closer to F1 action
1
Verstappen delivers damning F1 sprint verdict
Wolff confirms Hamilton winter contract talks

Wolff confirms Hamilton winter contract talks

F1 News

Wolff confirms Hamilton winter contract talks

Wolff confirms Hamilton winter contract talks

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has confirmed that tackling a new contract with Lewis Hamilton is a priority on his job list for the winter.

The seven-time champion is out of contract at the end of next season but has expressed a desire to remain with the team for up to five years beyond the current agreement.

Hamilton signed two new deals with Mercedes in 2021- the first of which was in February, over a month after his previous contract had expired. This was followed by a two-year extension in July.

Assessing his agenda for the winter months, Wolff told the Beyond the Grid podcast: “Well, the job list is pretty long in what is needed to be done.

"But certainly, Lewis’ contract is one of the topics that we will tackle over the winter. But there is no firm deadline.”

Asked if he is confident that Wolff will stay with the team, he added: “Absolutely.

"Lewis is part of the team and the team is part of Lewis. There is no reason to not continue.”

Hamilton hunger a strength

Hamilton endured his first F1 season without a pole position or a race win this year.

But Wolff believes this challenging campaign will only make the 37-year-old stronger.

“I think one of his strengths is that he is always hungry, he is always eager," said Wolff.

"He is a great sportsman but he is also someone who is extremely driven and determined.”

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x