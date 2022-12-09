Wolff confirms Hamilton winter contract talks

Sam Hall

Friday 9 December 2022 05:30

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has confirmed that tackling a new contract with Lewis Hamilton is a priority on his job list for the winter.

The seven-time champion is out of contract at the end of next season but has expressed a desire to remain with the team for up to five years beyond the current agreement.

Hamilton signed two new deals with Mercedes in 2021- the first of which was in February, over a month after his previous contract had expired. This was followed by a two-year extension in July.

Assessing his agenda for the winter months, Wolff told the Beyond the Grid podcast: “Well, the job list is pretty long in what is needed to be done.

"But certainly, Lewis’ contract is one of the topics that we will tackle over the winter. But there is no firm deadline.”

Asked if he is confident that Wolff will stay with the team, he added: “Absolutely.

"Lewis is part of the team and the team is part of Lewis. There is no reason to not continue.”

Hamilton hunger a strength

Hamilton endured his first F1 season without a pole position or a race win this year.

But Wolff believes this challenging campaign will only make the 37-year-old stronger.

“I think one of his strengths is that he is always hungry, he is always eager," said Wolff.

"He is a great sportsman but he is also someone who is extremely driven and determined.”