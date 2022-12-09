Horner left laughing over "incredible" $6million FIA bill

Ian Parkes & Ewan Gale

Friday 9 December 2022 17:27 - Updated: 17:29

Christian Horner has joked he was unaware of the "incredible" bill payable to the FIA racked up by Red Bull after winning this year's F1 constructors' title.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit romped to the crown, securing 17 wins from 22 grands prix plus two sprint victories out of three as Max Verstappen picked up a second drivers' championship and Sergio Perez finished third.

But as per F1's sporting regulations, Red Bull faces a hefty bill as teams are obliged to pay a fee for each point scored.

Last year's champions Mercedes faced a $577,278 entry fee [a premium is paid by the championship-winning team] plus $6,926 for every point scored - with the total paid equalling just over $4.8million

But for Red Bull, who scored 759 points this term in addition to a likely hike in the obliged fees, the total is likely to be $6million.

Speaking at the FIA prize-giving gala in Bologna, assessing the season, Horner said: "It is very special, particularly the season we have had, we have broken all our own records.

"These two [Verstappen and Perez] have been amazing this year, particularly Max has had an outstanding season.

"The effort that has gone in behind the scenes, the biggest regulation change in 40 years, and the whole team just rose to that challenge magnificently.

"To have achieved those 17 race wins, two sprint race victories out of the three, five one-two finishes, 759 points - I didn't realise how much we had to pay the FIA for the points - I got the bill the other day. It was incredible!"

The ceremony in Bologna marks the first for FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who took over the post from Jean Todt 12 months ago.

"For the first time to pick up the trophy from Mohammed - I picked the first trophy up from Jean Todt in his first year of presidency [2010] so it is fantastic to be picking the trophy up tonight from our president," added Horner.