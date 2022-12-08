Schumacher reacts to Ecclestone "forget F1" advice

Welcome to GPFans

F1 News

Mick Schumacher has reacted to the advice of former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone to "forget F1".

The German is without a seat for next season after Haas elected to replace him with Nico Hulkenberg.

Speaking in November, Ecclestone told RTL that he believed people were "disappointed" in Schumacher's performances and added that the weight of his seven-time championship-winning father Michael's surname appeared too much for the 23-year-old.

"Maybe he needs to forget F1 and focus on the other motorsport categories," said Ecclestone.

"His name is his biggest burden, but he tries to live up to it as best he can.

“And that’s what gets him into all his troubles. Therefore, forget it and win in another category.”

But turning down the advice, Schumacher said: “It’s hard to forget Formula 1, especially because I love the sport so I won’t do that.

“I’m here because I love the sport. I’m not here to prove to anybody what I can do or not because I’m sure that everybody knows what I can do.

“And I’m confident about the fact that if I keep doing what I can, good things will happen.

“Everybody will have an opinion about everything. That’s life.

"But for me, I care about the people [with] the comments and opinions that I value. That’s the only commentary [I listen to].”

