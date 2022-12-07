Wolff reveals 'broken porcelain' reason for refusing to hire Binotto

Sam Hall

Wednesday 7 December 2022 15:10

Toto Wolff has declared there is "too much porcelain broken" between himself and Mattia Binotto to consider hiring the Italian for Mercedes.

Binotto is looking for another job after recently handing in his resignation to Ferrari, ending a three-year spell as team principal.

The Italian's tenure began controversially as Ferrari's power unit was the subject of an FIA investigation.

Although changes were made as a result, the exact nature of Ferrari's rule breach remains a mystery after a secret deal was agreed upon with the governing body.

At the time, Wolff claimed the incident had "stretched all of us to a point to be competitive against Ferrari, where it was difficult to cope".

Much water has flowed under the bridge since then but Wolff appears to remain jolted by the experience, categorically ruling out a future working relationship with the 53-year-old.

Asked if he would consider hiring Binotto at Mercedes, Wolff told the 'Beyond the Grid' podcast: “No, I think there was too much porcelain broken between us over the last few years for this to be possible.

“With the other teams, I can’t say.

“But certainly, Mattia understands Formula 1 inside out and maybe he will find a role at another team.”

Binotto held on to Ferrari job longer than Wolff thought

Although Ferrari created a strong car this term, the reliability and strategy problems that defined Binotto's tenure cost the team the chance to maintain a championship challenge.

This came off the back of the shambles in 2020 when Ferrari endured its worst campaign in 40 years.

Assessing Binotto's tenure, Wolff added: “Mattia and I had our moments, it is no secret, over these many years. But in a way, we consolidated that in 2022.

“We were in a much better place but it was always clear he was under tremendous pressure.

“Being the team principal at Ferrari, you’d better have a good contract for your exit and now, probably, the unavoidable happened.

“But he held onto it for longer than I thought.”