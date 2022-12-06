Russell offers sneak peak of 2023 Mercedes - with new roll hoop

GPFans Staff

The 2022 F1 season may have concluded just over three weeks ago but all teams are hard at work on their new designs for the 2023 campaign.

At Mercedes, George Russell has already undergone a seat fit to ensure he is, as he says, as "snug and tight as possible" in the cockpit of what will be the W14.

Although there are only slight glimpses of the raw monocoque, naturally, Mercedes do not give too much away at this early stage.

What is interesting, however, is that you do see what appears to be the revised roll hoop for 2023 as a consequence of Zhou Guanyu's crash at the start of this year's British Grand Prix.

The Chinese driver was flipped over in his Alfa Romeo, with the roll hoop collapsing as he landed upside down on the Silverstone circuit.

That prompted additional work by the FIA to ensure there would be no repeat failure of a crucial safety feature.

