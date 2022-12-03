Horner delivers verdict on Ricciardo Red Bull race return

Ewan Gale

Christian Horner has played down the chances of Daniel Ricciardo returning to a Red Bull race seat for 2024.

The Australian left McLaren at the end of the season to begin a sabbatical from a full-time F1 role, instead rejoining Red Bull as the team's third driver.

The position will see Ricciardo assist in the team's development as well as fulfilling corporate and marketing responsibilities whilst he assesses a potential return to racing the year after.

The possibility of a drive with the team took on added credence after tensions rose between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez at the end of the season.

But asked whether positive signs in Ricciardo's new role would open the door for a Red Bull reprieve for the eight-time race winner, Horner succinctly replied: "No."

He added: "Daniel's contract is very specific for a specific reason, and we have a contract with Checo for the next two years.

"What the partnership of Max and Checo has produced has been phenomenal for us.

"The five one-two finishes this year, the constructors’ championship that we hadn't won for eight years, is a phenomenal achievement.

"The combination of both drivers, the points contributions of the two drivers, they do have a good relationship.

"They've raced well for the team and we've got no reason to see that being any different tomorrow or for the duration of their contractual commitment to the team thereafter."

Horner assesses Perez improvement

Perez joined Red Bull in 2021 after the team dropped Alex Albon, with the Mexican earning a two-year contract extension earlier this season.

Assessing the improvement of the Mexican driver, who has won three grands prix with the team, Horner said: "For Checo, obviously, we made that commitment for two years earlier in the year, and he made a good step this year.

"He felt more comfortable in the team at the beginning of the year after that first year, joining during a Covid period.

"Between the two of them, Max's season has been truly, truly outstanding.

"Seventeen grand prix victories between them is more than we've ever achieved in our history and something we're very proud of."