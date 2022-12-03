Welcome to GPFans

Aston Martin end 2026 power unit plans
Aston Martin end 2026 power unit plans

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has confirmed the luxury British car manufacturer will not enter F1 as a power unit supplier in 2026.

Under the leadership of Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin has undergone a rapid upscaling of its F1 team since rebranding from Racing Point for 2021.

It has also undertaken an extensive recruitment drive and is currently in the throes of constructing a £200million state-of-the-art factory at its Silverstone base.

The team, however, still uses Mercedes power units developed by the eight-time constructors' champions at its Brixworth High Performance Powertrains plant.

Ahead of the recently-concluded season and the confirmation of the 2026 power unit regulations, chief technical officer Andrew Green suggested that Aston Martin would evaluate entering as an engine supplier.

This would have brought Aston Martin in as a sixth manufacturer alongside Ferrari, Mercedes, Renault, Red Bull and Audi. Porsche is still to confirm a potential entry.

Speaking earlier this year, Green said: "Going forward, with our ambitions, we are definitely investigating our power unit supply in the long term.

"2026 is mooted as a new power unit regulation. As a team, we would love to be involved."

But confirming such plans were now defunct, Krack explained: "We have evaluated all the resources needed, our situation for the years to come.

"We decided that we are very, very happy with our current supply of power units with our partner, and then decided not to follow up."

