Hakkinen reveals F1 Arcade 'important factor' ahead of launch

Ian Parkes & Sam Hall

Thursday 1 December 2022 11:06 - Updated: 11:09

Two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen has revealed the "important factor" of the new F1 Arcade in London ahead of the venue's public launch.

The new facility enjoyed its VIP launch on Wednesday evening [November 30] ahead of a full public opening on December 12th.

Hakkinen and his former McLaren team-mate David Coulthard were in attendance and tried out one of the many simulators.

"What I have seen and heard so far, they are very good simulators," Hakkinen told GPFans.

“This kind of competition and having the feeling of competing and challenging on the track, I think that is the important factor.

“Yes, I have a great experience in the simulator inside of Formula 1. Outside of Formula 1, [they are] different simulators and it’s amazing what the technology can provide today.

“You can have fun. I think that’s the very important part.”

The F1 Arcade combines the atmosphere of a nightclub with the competition of online racing, with groups able to compete as teams or individually against each other.

Reflecting on the loud music pumping through the venue, Hakkinen added: “As you can hear, there is a lot of noise in the background all of the time and I think that is the way the young people like this kind of atmosphere, and I think it’s a good thing.

“Motor racing is a show business. Motor racing is a business which is fun, and I think it has to include this kind of atmosphere where people can hear the loud music and enjoy being together at the same time.

“Maybe to do business, maybe not to do business, but have this kind of competition. I think that’s what people want to feel.”