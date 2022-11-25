F1 Arcade opening delayed

Sam Hall

Friday 25 November 2022 10:32

The public opening of the F1 Arcade in London has been delayed due to "unexpected technical issues".

The first F1 Arcade was originally expected to open its doors to the public on November 24 but this date has been pushed back with technical reasons cited.

No new date has been set for the doors to officially be opened.

"We've taken the very tough decision to delay our opening as we've had unexpected technical issues, and we just needed a little bit more time to get it perfect for you," read a statement released via social media.

"We are working around the clock to fix the problem. We're sorry for letting you down, especially [at the] last minute.

"Our new public opening date will be announced shortly."

Motorsport Games owns rFactor 2, the simulator programme that will be used at the F1 Arcade, but this delay is set against the backdrop of chaos in the higher reaches of the company.

After posting a Q3 net loss of $8.5 million, all board members stepped down and the company has lost a number of key licenses, including one relating to the use of Silverstone.