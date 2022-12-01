Steiner to publish behind-the-scenes book in F1 first

Sam Hall

Thursday 1 December 2022 08:46 - Updated: 09:39

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner will become the first acting F1 team principal to release a behind-the-scenes book when 'Surviving to Drive' hits the shelves in April next year.

Transworld Publishers will release the book, which promises to provide a fascinating insight into a rollercoaster year for the team that saw the high of a first pole position in Brazil, and the complications of deciding to part company with both Nikita Mazepin during pre-season and Mick Schumacher at the end of the campaign.

"Well, I don't think I could have picked a more active year than this one in terms of documenting some of the many things a team principal has to go through in Formula 1," said Steiner.

"I've never looked at keeping a diary before and while I like to look forward, it's been fun to look back over this year proofing this book again and reflecting on the many highs and lows we've encountered at Haas F1 Team.

"Ultimately, the highs stand-out more, from Kevin Magnussen's points-scoring return in Bahrain and our eighth-place finish in the constructors' championship - it's been quite the season.

"It's the hard work of everyone on our team that has returned us to the fight in Formula 1 and I can't thank everyone who's a part of Haas F1 Team enough for their efforts and dedication.

"I hope people enjoy this insight into our 2022 season and hopefully they'll come along for the ride in 2023 when we look to build on this year's success."

Steiner's popularity rose significantly due to his role in the Netflix docu-series 'Drive to Survive', something that is acknowledged in the naming of his book.

'Surviving to Drive' will be published in hardback in April 2023.