Aston Martin highlight common ground between Vettel and Alonso
F1 News

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has highlighted an area of common ground between Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso that he feels will drive the F1 team forward next season.

Alonso replaces his fellow F1 champion at Aston Martin from 2023 after Vettel opted to call time on his 16-season career at the top level of motorsport.

The Spanish driver was given his first taste of the team at the recent post-season test in Abu Dhabi which Krack declared was "very impressive" due to the "efficiency of transmitting the messages".

He added: "It was straight to the point at all times, and it was very friendly, open and transparent in both directions, so we are really very pleased with how this day went."

Asked if there were any clashes, Krack replied: "No, nothing at all. We had a very, very good start and we will try to build on that.

"I have no indication that anything could go in the wrong direction."

What was clear to Krack were the similarities between two drivers who won six titles between them across lengthy careers.

"They have different backgrounds - one is Latin, one is German, and that makes a big difference," assessed Krack.

"But what they have in common is the focus - the focus on improving, the focus on making progress and also isolating what makes us progress."

