Verstappen delivers blunt warning as Wolff casts Mercedes recovery doubt - GPFans F1 Recap

GPFans Staff

Saturday 26 November 2022 22:30

Max Verstappen has warned "if you're not prepared, then it's better to stop" ahead of a potential six-way battle for the title next year. Read more...

Wolff concedes doubt over Mercedes bounce back ability

Toto Wolff is unsure whether Mercedes can recover challenge for an F1 championship next season after a difficult first campaign in the sport's new regulatory era. Read more...

Aston Martin consider Alonso options

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack is determined to make early progress with Fernando Alonso with limited time during pre-season testing. Read more...

McLaren refuse to blame Ricciardo for Alpine defeat

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl has refused to pin the team's failure to defeat Alpine this season on Daniel Ricciardo. Read more...

Mercedes explain failed Hamilton Abu Dhabi gamble

Mercedes motorsport strategy director James Vowles has revealed how a singular focus on toppling Ferrari in the constructors' championship hampered Lewis Hamilton's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Read more...

Irreplaceable Vettel and Verstappen perfection - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast