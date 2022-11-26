Verstappen delivers blunt warning as Wolff casts Mercedes recovery doubt - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Max Verstappen has warned "if you're not prepared, then it's better to stop" ahead of a potential six-way battle for the title next year. Read more...
Wolff concedes doubt over Mercedes bounce back ability
Toto Wolff is unsure whether Mercedes can recover challenge for an F1 championship next season after a difficult first campaign in the sport's new regulatory era. Read more...
Aston Martin consider Alonso options
Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack is determined to make early progress with Fernando Alonso with limited time during pre-season testing. Read more...
McLaren refuse to blame Ricciardo for Alpine defeat
McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl has refused to pin the team's failure to defeat Alpine this season on Daniel Ricciardo. Read more...
Mercedes explain failed Hamilton Abu Dhabi gamble
Mercedes motorsport strategy director James Vowles has revealed how a singular focus on toppling Ferrari in the constructors' championship hampered Lewis Hamilton's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Read more...
Irreplaceable Vettel and Verstappen perfection - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast
Max Verstappen rounded out his record-breaking season with a 15th win of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Read more...