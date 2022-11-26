Welcome to GPFans

Verstappen delivers blunt warning as Wolff casts Mercedes recovery doubt - GPFans F1 Recap
WK2022
Hill backs Vettel for F1 return
Wolff concedes doubt over Mercedes bounce back ability
Aston Martin consider Alonso options
Magnussen "pumped" to begin Hulkenberg relationship
Verstappen issues F1 retirement ultimatum as six-way title battle looms
McLaren refuse to blame Ricciardo for Alpine defeat
Sainz reveals strict Ferrari Abu Dhabi team order
Mercedes explain failed Hamilton Abu Dhabi gamble
Binotto on thin ice as Wolff dismisses Mercedes fall from grace - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo concedes F1 fear after Red Bull switch
Hamilton reveals hatred for Mercedes W13
F1 LIVE - Ecclestone documentary confirmed for December release
Hulkenberg reveals F1 return project trigger
F1 News

GPFans Staff

Max Verstappen has warned "if you're not prepared, then it's better to stop" ahead of a potential six-way battle for the title next year. Read more...

Wolff concedes doubt over Mercedes bounce back ability

Toto Wolff is unsure whether Mercedes can recover challenge for an F1 championship next season after a difficult first campaign in the sport's new regulatory era. Read more...

Aston Martin consider Alonso options

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack is determined to make early progress with Fernando Alonso with limited time during pre-season testing. Read more...

McLaren refuse to blame Ricciardo for Alpine defeat

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl has refused to pin the team's failure to defeat Alpine this season on Daniel Ricciardo. Read more...

Mercedes explain failed Hamilton Abu Dhabi gamble

Mercedes motorsport strategy director James Vowles has revealed how a singular focus on toppling Ferrari in the constructors' championship hampered Lewis Hamilton's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Read more...

Irreplaceable Vettel and Verstappen perfection - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast

Max Verstappen rounded out his record-breaking season with a 15th win of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Read more...

