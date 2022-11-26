Aston Martin consider Alonso options

Sam Hall

Saturday 26 November 2022 13:30

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack is determined to make early progress with Fernando Alonso with limited time during pre-season testing.

Alonso was loaned to Aston Martin for the post-season test in Abu Dhabi before his move from Alpine is made permanent at the start of 2023.

But with limited time for both team and driver to get up to speed with one another with only three days of testing ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, Krack is considering all his options to award the Spaniard additional seat time.

"We have scheduled some meetings, some visits," he said.

"These will now take place in the weeks and months to come.

"There is not so much testing with the new car. We only have three days in Bahrain that we have to share between two drivers. It's not much.

"So whatever you can do upfront, it will pay out in the end."

Asked if the team could complete a TPC [testing previous cars] test with Alonso, Krack added: "This has not been decided yet."

Pirelli tyre testing could also prove beneficial for Alonso as preparations for 2024 get off to an early start.

This avenue would provide an opportunity to use an up-to-date car.

On this possibility, Krack said: "There is some testing scheduled, we are looking into that as well, trying to weigh whether it makes more sense to do that [the TPC] or run in the current car."