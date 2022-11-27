Hamilton claims F1 driver harmony 'at its best' after Vettel farewell gathering

Welcome to GPFans

F1 News

Lewis Hamilton believes the group photo taken of all 20 F1 drivers at Sebastian Vettel's leaving dinner proves grid harmony is the best of the past 15 years.

The seven-time champion was the driving force in organising the meeting ahead of Vettel's final race in F1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Vettel and Hamilton forged a strong friendship in the latter stages of the German's career, with both at the forefront of efforts to raise awareness for societal and environmental issues both within the paddock and away from F1 in recent years.

The entire grid convened for Vettel's farewell, with a group photograph displaying smiles on all faces.

Asked how important the night was for F1 drivers as a whole, Hamilton replied: "I thought it was very important... I asked the group in Mexico whether they would be open to all doing a dinner to give Seb a farewell.

"We haven't had a dinner since years ago in China. It was the best evening, we were all laughing so much, great, great stories.

"Seb is a great leader, as well. He made a great speech trying to hand down some of his experience that he has had over the years, particularly to the younger guys because they are the future.

"We had that photo and it was the most harmony I think any driver group has had, I would imagine.

"Maybe not in history because there are some images from the past many, many years ago, but maybe in these past 15 years."

x