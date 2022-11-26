Magnussen "pumped" to begin Hulkenberg relationship

Sam Hall

Saturday 26 November 2022 12:00

Kevin Magnussen is eager to start pushing Haas forward with new team-mate Nico Hulkenberg.

The Dane will be partnered at Haas next year by former Aston Martin reserve driver Hulkenberg after the team elected to part company with Mick Schumacher.

Despite an incident in 2017 highlighting the particularly frosty relationship between Magnussen and his new team-mate, who was then driving for Renault, the pair have since buried the hatchet.

"I'm really looking forward to working with Nico," said Magnussen.

"I think he is going to be great for the team with all his experience and talent.

"Everyone in the team is pumped for next year for many different reasons.

"I'm certainly going to do my part and I'm sure Nico is, too."

Unlike the majority of the field, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was not the final event of the year for Magnussen, with the Dane set to contest the Gulf 12 Hours alongside his father in December.

This will see him return to the Yas Marina Circuit where he will drive a Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo entered by MDK Motorsports.

"I'm looking forward to the race with my dad, of course," he added.

"That's a bit of fun for me and my dad will have during the off-season, so I'm looking forward to that."