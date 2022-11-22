Welcome to GPFans

Wolff blames "mountain air" for Steiner's Schumacher axe
Wolff blames "mountain air" for Steiner's Schumacher axe

Wolff blames "mountain air" for Steiner's Schumacher axe

F1 News

Wolff blames "mountain air" for Steiner's Schumacher axe

Wolff blames "mountain air" for Steiner's Schumacher axe
GPFans Staff

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has joked that the Austrian mountain air must have got to Guenther Steiner over his decision to axe Mick Schumacher.

The German has now left the team after Steiner and owner Gene Haas elected to take on Nico Hulkenberg alongside Kevin Magnussen for 2023.

But the length of the driver market saga left Schumacher with no wriggle room and brought an end to his current chapter in F1 and his treatment has drawn criticism from supporters.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Wolff said: "Guenther is Guenther.

"That's his management style. He comes from the mountain, the air is thinner there. You can't always think so well.

"It's authentic - and I've already seen that this style can work. Different paths lead to success.”

Wolff has confirmed interest in taking Schumacher on as a reserve driver for next year following the departures of Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne.

The Austrian insisted Schumacher was family with father Michael rounding out his F1 career with the Silver Arrows.

"He deserves a place on the grid and not as a test driver," added Wolff.

"Maybe there is an intermediate step in which we play a role."

