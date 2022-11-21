Verstappen makes more history as Leclerc succumbs to F1 jinx - Abu Dhabi GP stats

GPFans Staff & Sundaram Ramaswami

Monday 21 November 2022 15:24

Max Verstappen completed his sensational F1 season with victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc finished second ahead of Sergio Perez to secure runner-up in the drivers' championship.

Farewells were made across the grid with numerous drivers leaving teams or F1 altogether as the sport completed its final chapter for the year.

As ever, GPFans brings you the best stats and facts from the Yas Marina circuit.

Verstappen dominates

Verstappen won his 15th race of the season, further extending his record for the most wins in a year.

It was the reigning champion’s 35th victory in F1, slotting him into sixth on the all-time list.

This was the eighth straight win for the pole-sitter at Abu Dhabi.

A list of legends

Verstappen's win percentage for the year [68.18 per cent] has only been bettered by Sebastian Vettel [68.42 per cent in 2013], Jim Clark [70 per cent in 1963], Michael Schumacher [72.22 per cent in 2004], and Alberto Ascari [75 per cent in 1952].

Another milestone ticked off

The Dutchman took his third consecutive win at Yas Marina, marking the first time he has taken victory at a circuit in three successive years.

Verstappen also became the fourth driver to cross the 2000-points milestone in F1.

Mercedes retain record

The Milton Keynes team scored a total of 759 points this season, falling six short of the record set by Mercedes in 2016.

Leclerc's Abu Dhabi best

Leclerc picked up his best result at Yas Marina with second place. His previous best was third, scored at the 2019 Abu Dhabi GP.

Mr consistency

George Russell's fifth was his 19th top-five of the 22-race season.

The exceptions were his retirement at the British Grand Prix, a 14th-place finish in Singapore and eighth place in Japan.

Hamilton pain

Lewis Hamilton was forced to retire three laps from the end. It was his first mechanical DNF since Austria 2018 and Mercedes’ first this year.

Hamilton’s 15-year record of taking at least one pole and race win in every season since his debut was broken this year.

The seven-time champion finished sixth in the championship, the lowest in his career.

The last time Mercedes failed to finish in the top two of the constructors’ championship was in 2012.

Alonso's startling record ended

Fernando Alonso's retirement was his sixth of the season and his first at a season finale since 2003.

It is the first year with either Renault or Alpine that Alonso has failed to secure a podium.

Esteban Ocon is the only driver other from Jenson Button to outscore Alonso over a full season. Tarso Marques secured a better result than the Spaniard in 2001 when both failed to score for Minardi.

Alpine finished fourth in the championship, its highest finish since 2018 when it raced under the Renault guise.

Ricciardo regression

Daniel Ricciardo finished the season outside the top 10 in the drivers' standings for the first time since racing as a Toro Rosso driver.

Vettel's fitting end

Sebastian Vettel's 10th position ensured he bookended his career with a single point in both his debut at the United States GP in 2007 and Abu Dhabi.

Championship curse?

Leclerc finished second in the championship having won the season opener. This is the sixth season in a row the winner of the first race has finished runner-up.

Overtaking festival

With 53 overtakes on Sunday, the Abu Dhabi GP saw more passes than the previous two races at Yas Marina combined.

Sundaram Ramaswami -Twitter/Instagram - @f1statsguru