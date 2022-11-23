Verstappen teases 'I wanted to go faster' after Abu Dhabi dominance

Sam Hall & Ian Parkes

Wednesday 23 November 2022 14:12

Max Verstappen has revealed he wanted to go even faster during the season finale in Abu Dhabi despite crushing his rivals at the Yas Island circuit.

The Dutchman secured a record-extending 15th win of the season in imperious style, with the only threat coming into the first corner of the opening lap when team-mate Sergio Perez made a move down the inside.

Unlike the Mexican who is renowned for his tyre management, Verstappen was able to make his Pirelli rubber last in order to execute a one-stop strategy.

But this came at the cost of pace, with the two-time champion conceding his strategy limited his speed.

"At one point, I wanted to go a little faster, but we were not sure if the tyre was going to hold on for the whole stint to the end," said Verstappen.

"So, it was a bit of management to see if you could make it. But then at one point, I hit kind of a crossover where the two-stop is not going to work anymore.

"But luckily, at that point, the tyres were really good and I could just continue to the end."

Although Perez ran a two-stop strategy, Verstappen conceded this was never an option for him given his tyre usage in the earlier stages of the weekend.

"I knew that if I would want to do a two-stop, it was a little bit compromised because I didn’t have two [sets of] hard tyres, so my target was always to try and make sure the one-stop was going to work," he added.

"On the medium tyres initially, we had very good pace - just my last three laps on that tyre was a little more tricky but I had to get to a certain lap.

"We managed to extend that stint quite well, and once I put the hard tyres on, I brought them in quite nicely because I had a good gap."