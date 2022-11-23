Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Leclerc lauds Ferrari after Perez dummy sale
WK2022
1
Hamilton labelled "cheeky" with hand-back compromise
1
Verstappen teases 'I wanted to go faster' after Abu Dhabi dominance
1
Alonso appetite whetted after first taste of Aston Martin
1
It's official! Ricciardo returns to Red Bull as third driver
1
Hamilton delivers 'good riddance' Instagram send-off to career-worst F1 campaign
1
Verstappen and Red Bull targeted as shocking Abu Dhabi abuse revealed
1
Mercedes hit with dose of realism in Abu Dhabi - Russell
2
Former Wolff aide leaves FIA
1
Binotto concedes Vettel "a failure" with Ferrari
1
Horner delivers Red Bull 'sharp knives' warning
5
Hamilton - "Something inside" telling him to continue in F1
Verstappen concerned by Perez aid fairness as driver changes abound - GPFans F1 Recap
Alfa Romeo relief after Hamilton retirement and Ricciardo "fun"
Leclerc lauds Ferrari after Perez dummy sale

Leclerc lauds Ferrari after Perez dummy sale

F1 News

Leclerc lauds Ferrari after Perez dummy sale

Leclerc lauds Ferrari after Perez dummy sale

Charles Leclerc was able to hail a "perfect" strategy from Ferrari that allowed him to secure the consolation of second in the F1 drivers' standings this season.

Ferrari came under fire for a number of questionable strategic decisions over the course of the campaign that cost the team either potential wins or podiums.

But at the F1 season finale, the Scuderia got its calls spot on, notably with a dummy call for Leclerc to pit that enticed Red Bull to bring in Sergio Perez in order to avoid an undercut.

This decision ultimately swayed the result as Leclerc was able to make his hard tyres last to the chequered flag due to Perez losing time in traffic and falling short of catching his rival by just over one second.

"The race was really, really perfect execution from our side," said Leclerc.

"I don't think we had the pace of the Red Bulls, so our goal from the beginning was to try and push Checo to do something different, which we did perfectly.

"And with great tyre management, we made the one-stop work, which eventually got us second place."

Asked how tense the closing stages had been with the Red Bull looming larger in his mirrors, he added: "It was really, really tricky.

"Especially at the end of the stint on the hard, even though we had really, really good [tyre] management to be honest.

"It’s tricky, because when you get to the end of the race, the front-locking started to become a problem, so it was very easy to do a mistake.

"But in the end, we kept everything under control and managed to keep Checo behind."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x