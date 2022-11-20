Alonso switches focus to Aston Martin adventure after "unacceptable" end with Alpine

Ian Parkes & Ewan Gale

Sunday 20 November 2022 17:18 - Updated: 17:19

Fernando Alonso has already switched focus to his new adventure with Aston Martin after the latest in an "unacceptable" string of Alpine failures saw him retire from the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Spaniard was running in the top 10 in the early stages and would have cycled back through to a points-paying position by the end of the race when the pit stop phases played out.

But he was forced to retire on lap 28 with a suspected water leak, bringing a premature end to his fourth race in the past seven, such has been the reliability woe for the team.

Alonso, who has been forthcoming in his criticism of the failures, conceded he is happy the pain is now over as he joins Aston Martin for the post-season test at the same venue on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, another engine problem," said the two-time champion.

"It has been a little bit of a summary of the year, unfortunately. On car 14, these things always happen so it is one more. I’m happy that it has finished.

"As I said, there are facts of this year that have been against us a little bit in car 14 with six DNFs.

"But also, although they don’t count as a DNF, they were DNFs, like Australia in qualifying, a problem in the sprint race in Austria where I didn’t even finish the race and things like that.

“There were nine or 10 reliability issues which at this level is obviously not acceptable and they all happened to my car.

“So, I am happy to finish and start on Monday the seat fit with Aston, the tyre test on Tuesday, and hopefully, a new project with more luck.”

Alonso was held up behind Sebastian Vettel in the opening exchanges and did not commit to overtaking manoeuvres when behind the German, who was making his final F1 start.

"I didn’t want to attack Seb," revealed Alonso. "I just wanted to do a few laps behind him and enjoy it."