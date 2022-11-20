Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Perez makes Red Bull vow after Leclerc defeat
Alonso switches focus to Aston Martin adventure after "unacceptable" end with Alpine
Hamilton relief at season end as record shattered
Horner reveals Perez "dying fly" concerns as Red Bull monopoly slips away
Mercedes made "all the mistakes we can make" - Wolff
Vettel rues Aston Martin strategy as F1 career ends with point
F1 drivers' standings post-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
1
Leclerc targets title success as Ferrari find perfection
2
Verstappen delivers Red Bull warning after taking command of F1
7
Verstappen dominates as Hamilton ends miserable season with retirement
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE: Verstappen wins as F1 bids farewell to Vettel
Sainz issues caveat to Leclerc championship aid
23
F1 LIVE - F1 unveils grand prix winners' medal
Alonso reveals final wish from F1 rivals for retiring Vettel
Perez makes Red Bull vow after Leclerc defeat

Perez makes Red Bull vow after Leclerc defeat

F1 News

Perez makes Red Bull vow after Leclerc defeat

Perez makes Red Bull vow after Leclerc defeat

Sergio Perez has vowed to "come back stronger" after falling to defeat in his battle for second in this season's F1 drivers' standings.

The Mexican ended the year third overall after also finishing third behind runner-up Charles Leclerc and race-winning team-mate Max Verstappen in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The key moment saw Red Bull switch Perez to a two-stop strategy, while Ferrari left Leclerc to nurse his F1-75 through one stop, with the former missing out by 1.3secs.

Reacting to the outcome, Perez conceded: "It is how it is.

"Sometimes everything can be really close but at the end of the day, I've got to be happy.

"I gave it my all and as a team, we gave it our all through the season and I'm sure we will come back stronger for next year."

The result is still the best of Perez's career and comes off the back of fourth-placed finishes in each of the last two years.

Assessing his season, he added: "Certainly, we had great moments, great battling.

"I struggled a bit with these tyres a bit this year in terms of managing them in a race, so hopefully, that can be something we will improve for next year and generally, just be a bit stronger."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x