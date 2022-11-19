Vettel 'came alive' in emotional F1 qualifying swansong

Ewan Gale

Saturday 19 November 2022 16:12

Sebastian Vettel claims he 'came alive' during an emotional final qualifying session of his F1 career.

The German will start from ninth for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, outpacing Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll by half a second in Q2 despite the Canadian being pleased with his attempt.

Vettel left nothing on the table, underlined by the passion on display as he fumed over traffic throughout qualifying and the aggressive body language of the AMR22 through the corners at the Yas Island circuit.

It ensured the four-time champion made the final section of qualifying for the first time in three years at the circuit.

"It was coming alive, I felt really comfortable in Q1 and Q2," said Vettel.

"I would have liked to have had another set [of sofy tyres] in Q3 but all in all, I think it was a good session for us and we could qualify the car in a decent spot."

Vettel's final weekend has been met with fanfare from supporters, rivals and his own team, with a meal on Thursday attended by all 19 of his rivals on the grid before father Norbert led processions in the paddock.

"I am still in the zone," insisted Vettel. "I was a bit emotional before quali but I am sure it will be a big day tomorrow."

Aston Martin is five points behind Alfa Romeo in the race for sixth in the constructors' championship, with Vettel setting his sights on overhauling the deficit.

"We have a big task on our hands, to try and outscore the Alfas and score as many points to maybe get sixth in the constructors'," he added.

"We will see what happens."