F1 facing Middle East duel for final 2023 sprint slot

F1 News

Saudi Arabia and Qatar are battling over the final slot on F1's sprint calendar for 2023.

F1 is close to formally announcing which six circuits will host a sprint next year as the number of venues doubles from the three staged in 2021 and again this season.

The calendar was outlined at an F1 Commission meeting on Friday in Abu Dhabi, however, while five are set in stone, vying over the other race are the two Middle Eastern countries.

GPFans can confirm that sprint races will take place in Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, United States [Austin] and Brazil.

It is understood Saudi Arabia initially balked at the opportunity when approached by F1 given the additional costs involved.

Qatar quickly stepped into the breach as the Losail Circuit returns to the F1 calendar after taking a break this year given its hosting of the World Cup. The race made its debut in 2021.

Upon learning of Qatar's interest, the promoters behind the Saudi event re-evaluated their position and are again in discussions with F1.

A final decision is due to be made in the coming days.

2023 F1 sprint calendar

April 30: Azerbaijan

July 2: Austria

July 30: Belgium

October 22: United States

November 5: Brazil

To be confirmed between

March 19: Saudi Arabia

October 8: Qatar

