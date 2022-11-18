Hamilton picks up Vettel farewell bill as Ricciardo Red Bull future takes shape - GPFans F1 Recap

GPFans Staff

In a rare moment of unity, all 20 F1 drivers convened for a Sebastian Vettel farewell dinner ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Ricciardo to rejoin Red Bull in reserve role

Daniel Ricciardo is to rejoin Red Bull as its reserve driver for the 2023 F1 season.

Verstappen on song as Schumacher to Mercedes rumours sweep F1 paddock

Max Verstappen delivered in second practice as the sun set over the Yas Marina circuit despite sitting out the first session ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

F1 reacts to wet-racing worry

The F1 Commission has reacted to concerns over the ability of cars to compete in the wet after a series of problems this season.

F1 launches all-female racing series