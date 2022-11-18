F1 reacts to wet-racing worry

Sam Hall

Friday 18 November 2022 15:20 - Updated: 15:23

The F1 Commission has reacted to concerns over the ability of cars to compete in the wet after a series of problems this season.

Races in Monaco, Japan and Singapore have all been heavily affected by rain delays this season with visibility worse in the current cars than those of the previous generation.

Taking into account driver feedback that "suggested that there has been reduced visibility in extremely wet conditions with this latest generation of cars", the FIA has launched a study to suppress the levels of spray generated.

This study will consider:

-Definition of a standard bodywork kit, aiming to suppress the tyre spray from running in wet conditions by use of minimal bodywork over the wheels (wheel arches).

-Understanding the contribution of surface water picked up through the underfloor tunnels to understand its significance.

-Ensuring that the design does not unduly hinder pitstop tyre changes.

-Seeking additional benefits such as additional lights to improve car visibility.

-Devices only to be fitted either before a race or during a red flag due to extreme wet conditions

Preliminary work and initial concepts were presented to the F1 Commission at its meeting with a further update promised for July next year.

DRS change headlines sprint change

Next year will see the number of spirit races double from three to six despite continued mixed responses to the alternate weekend format.

One concern cited as holding back the drivers from taking risks in the shorter races is the cost of damage, with this factor particularly prevalent in the current budget cap era.

Addressing this, it has the F1 Commission confirmed: "The system in place to deal with the impact of accident damage during a sprint session will be simplified.

"The allocation of accident damage allowance will be replaced with a fixed amount per team, per event including a sprint session.

"The Commission approved the proposal to increase the forfeit allowance amount for each Sprint from $150k to $300k from 2023 onwards.

"All other Sprint allowances [minor damages pursuant to Art.4.1(l)(ii) and material damages pursuant to Art.4.1(l)(iii)] will be removed."

It was also confirmed that next year's sprint races will be used to trial a change to DRS, with the system to be activated one full lap after a safety car restart, rather than the current two.

This is in order to "encourage closer racing" following an intervention and should the trial prove a success, it will be applied to all grand prix events.