Ricciardo refusing to treat Abu Dhabi as F1 goodbye

Ewan Gale

Sunday 20 November 2022 08:00

Daniel Ricciardo is adamant he is far from treating Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as his last F1 race.

The Australian faces an uncertain future after agreeing to a contract termination with McLaren despite a year remaining on his deal.

That decision brings an end to two years of disappointment, only eased by the victory at the Italian Grand Prix last season.

Following the first practice session at the Yas Island circuit, Red Bull motorsport advisor Dr Helmut Marko told Sky Germany that Ricciardo would rejoin the world champions as "third driver", although a contract has yet to be signed.

Beyond 2023 is another matter for Ricciardo, although going into what will be his final F1 race for at least 16 months, he said: "I feel good.

"Mentally, I'm not treating it like it's going to be my last ever race, but it could be. I know that nothing's guaranteed in the future.

"So I'm just kind of going out to enjoy it. I'm not going to get too emotional about the thought of ‘Oh, is it the last one or not?'

"But I do want to enjoy it and just take it for what it is."

After qualifying 10th on Saturday, Ricciardo starts 13th due to a three-place penalty for his part in the crash that took both himself and Kevin Magnussen out of the São Paulo Grand Prix on lap one.

"I normally go better when I have penalties. I actually asked for a five-place penalty, but three will do," joked Ricciardo.