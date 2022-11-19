Welcome to GPFans

Schumacher deserves F1 seat - Magnussen
Ian Parkes & Ewan Gale

Kevin Magnussen has insisted Mick Schumacher deserves to be in F1 following Haas' decision to replace the German for next season.

Schumacher's numerous incidents have seemingly been a reason for his ousting despite vastly improved performances in his second season with the team.

Haas announced that 35-year-old Nico Hulkenberg would make his F1 comeback despite not racing full-time since 2019, although substitute appearances in the time since have kept the German fresh.

Reacting to his current team-mate's departure, Magnussen said: "I like Mick and I think he deserves a spot on the grid.

"All I can say is I hope for the best for him and I hope there is a way back to Formula 1 for him.

"I support my team in whatever direction they go and I am looking forward, I am excited about the future.

"Hopefully, we can take another step forward, and hopefully Nico can contribute to that."

Schumacher has said he is out to "prove people wrong" following the decision to relieve him of the second seat. There is intense speculation he is poised to become Mercedes' reserve driver for next season.

Explaining what he needs to do to keep his chances alive of a return, Magnussen, who has twice made a comeback to the sport, added: "Keep training, keep positive, stay close to a team he is going to be involved with.

"He has got a team behind him that will work hard for him. I am quite positive that we will see him back on the grid.

"I hope [for] all the best for him. It is hard to give much better advice."

