Schumacher out to "prove everybody wrong" after Haas snub

Ewan Gale

Thursday 17 November 2022 18:02

Mick Schumacher has insisted he is out to "prove everybody wrong" after being dropped by Haas after two years with the F1 team.

The German will not feature on the grid after a drawn-out selection process at Haas culminated in a return for 35-year-old Nico Hulkenberg to F1 even though he has not raced full-time since 2019.

Schumacher's statement on his release read "I don't want to hide the fact that I am very disappointed about the decision not to renew our contract," before the former F2 champion signed off with the three-letter stamp - PTW.

The abbreviation stands for 'prove them wrong'. Asked if that was a significant aspect of his statement, Schumacher said: "PTW, it has been pretty much what I have been saying for the most part of this year.

"I just felt like saying that because I feel like I want to prove everybody wrong who doesn't believe in me.

"I know what I can do. I have proven that in the junior categories and I don't see why I can't do that in Formula 1 either."

Schumacher keeps cards close to chest on future

The lateness of the decision ensured no seats were left up for grabs on next year's grid, with Schumacher's only hope to remain in F1 resting in a reserve capacity.

"I just want to put myself into a position where I know it is going to be right for me," explained Schumacher.

"If that is a reserve, if that is driving, that is to be discussed and analysed. I have the people that I trust around me that I will be consulting with.

"I will come out with some news, hopefully, soon."