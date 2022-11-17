Hulkenberg and Magnussen can "go on holiday together" - Steiner

Ian Parkes

Thursday 17 November 2022 07:45 - Updated: 07:45

Guenther Steiner has revealed Haas 2023 team-mates Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg did not speak for five years - but could now go on holiday together.

Magnussen and Hulkenberg once engaged in an infamous post-race spat following the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix during which the Dane forced Hulkenberg's Renault off the track, leading to a penalty.

In the television interview pen post-race, Hulkenberg tapped Magnussen on the shoulder as he was speaking with Danish TV, and said to him: "Once again the most unsporting driver on the grid."

Magnussen was swift to respond and delivered the now immortal line: "Suck my balls, honey," before continuing with his interview.

Despite the apparent animosity between the duo, Steiner insists the hatchet has been buried ahead of their partnership after Haas opted to axe Mick Schumacher.

Asked whether he had canvassed Magnussen's opinion before appointing Hulkenberg, Steiner said: "I spoke with him briefly but I didn't ask 'Do you like him or not?'

"We need to make sure they get on, but I think they get on pretty well. I think they can go on holiday together. They've children about the same age.

"And don't do what Kevin invited Nico to do a few years ago."

Pointed out to Steiner the pair did not speak for five years after their moment in Hungary, he replied: "I think they speak now.

"They didn't speak for five years but they've spoken this year. I asked Kevin and he said he has a normal relationship with him."

Hulkenberg decision only taken a week ago

Despite continual speculation around the seat, Steiner has stated a decision was only taken a week ago to replace Schumacher with Hulkenberg.

"It was not an easy decision about what is best to do with the team," added Steiner.

"The contract was only signed yesterday [Wednesday], for example.

"We wanted to see what to do best and give Mick as much time as possible, to make the best decision possible, and that is what we came up with.

"There was continuous discussions with Gene as to what is best for the team, and then we came up with a conclusion last week as to what was do."