Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Hamilton "lucky" to escape Verstappen crash unscathed
Ferrari review latest tactical blunder despite "lottery situation"
McLaren unveil striking Abu Dhabi livery change
Vettel insists no regrets over F1 career
21
F1 LIVE - Ricciardo says his goodbyes to McLaren
Steiner assesses Schumacher progress as future remains uncertain
1
Wolff rules out Hamilton priority as stunning record hangs by thread
Tsunoda "bullied" by FIA in safety car confusion
McLaren refuse to concede defeat in Alpine fight
F1 urges caution after sizzling São Paulo sprint
2
Button 'amazed' by Verstappen team order own goal
Verstappen makes Red Bull vow after 'clear the air' talks
Verstappen issued Red Bull warning as Hamilton grudge revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
FIA and FIM partner to inspire gender equality in motorsport
Hamilton "lucky" to escape Verstappen crash unscathed

Hamilton "lucky" to escape Verstappen crash unscathed

F1 News

1 comment

Hamilton "lucky" to escape Verstappen crash unscathed

Hamilton "lucky" to escape Verstappen crash unscathed

Lewis Hamilton was "quite lucky" to escape with minimal damage following his collision with Max Verstappen, conceded Mercedes technical director Mike Elliott.

The seven-time world champion was hit by Red Bull's Verstappen on lap seven of the São Paulo Grand Prix when the current two-time title holder attempted to move into second position at turns one and two.

Both drivers ran wide and dropped down the order, with Verstappen forced to pit for a new front wing whilst also receiving a five-second penalty for his part in the incident.

READ MORE: Wolff rules out Hamilton priority as stunning record hangs by thread

Hamilton, however, fought back through the top 10 before getting ahead of Carlos Sainz's Ferrari and Verstappen's team-mate, Sergio Perez.

The resurgence secured Mercedes' first one-two since Imola 2022 as George Russell clinched a maiden F1 victory.

Asked how much damage was done to Hamilton's W13 and what the effects were, Elliott said: "We got quite lucky, really.

"With a collision like that, you can do quite a lot of damage to the car.

"As it was, there was damage but the damage wasn't huge and in terms of the aerodynamic performance, it wasn't something that would upset Lewis' performance.

"The fact he was able to drive through the field and get back up to P2 shows how good a driver Lewis is but shows the car wasn't hugely damaged."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x