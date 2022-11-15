F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast

Sam Hall

Tuesday 15 November 2022 15:33

Rain has played a large part in the season but it is wind instead that could shake things up at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

F1 arrives at Yas Marina for the season-finale and the board is set for a thrilling climax to the year.

The Abu Dhabi conditions are often some of the more predictable on the calendar, but what does the United Arab Emirates have in store this weekend?

Let's take a look at how this weekend will unfold...

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday

Friday represents possibly the best conditions of the weekend with temperatures 31 degrees Celsius for the opening session. Providing stability into the evening, this will drop only a few degrees to 28 for FP2.

Wind will also be consistent across the day with an average of nine mph. However, gusts of 15mph will make life difficult in FP1. These reduce to 11mph as the night draws in.

The chance of rain is zero per cent, but humidity levels will rise to 62 per cent by the end of Friday's running.

Saturday

Saturday will see highs of 30 degrees Celsius during the afternoon and 28 during qualifying.

While average wind speeds are a close match to Friday at around 10mph, gusts are significantly higher at 22mph.

The chance of rain is again, zero per cent, with humidity levels peaking at 64 per cent.

Sunday

Temperatures will fall slightly on Friday with highs of 29 forecast for race day.

But as with Saturday, the gusts are going to increase again with winds of up to 27mph predicted as the race starts. Given the extreme sensitivity of modern F1 cars to wind, this could present a major challenge.

The chance of rain is once again zero per cent, with humidity coming down to 61 per cent.