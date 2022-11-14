Hamilton 'targeted' as Wolff struggles over Verstappen crash verdict - GPFans F1 Recap

Welcome to GPFans

F1 News

GPFans Staff

Lewis Hamilton believes his F1 success has put a "target" on his chest after the latest clash in his rivalry with Max Verstappen. Read more...

Wolff 'struggles' with Hamilton Verstappen crash verdict

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff conceded he 'struggled to comment' on Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's collision at the São Paulo Grand Prix. Read more...

Verstappen Perez feud cause 'staying behind closed doors' but Monaco a likely trigger

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has insisted Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have cleared the air following their team orders controversy during the São Paulo Grand Prix. Read more...

Russell reveals motive behind Mercedes team order request

George Russell has revealed his motive behind checking that he and Mercedes were on the same page with regard to team orders late in the São Paulo Grand Prix. Read more...

Leclerc claims Ferrari U-turned on team orders

Charles Leclerc has suggested Ferrari went back on its plan to swap his and Carlos Sainz's positions at the São Paulo Grand Prix. Read more...

Norris retirement relief as dramatic weight-loss revealed

Lando Norris has conceded he would have been in a "bad condition" had a reliability issue not brought his race to a premature end in Brazil. Read more...

Verstappen Perez infighting rocks Red Bull - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast

George Russell may have scored his maiden F1 victory and Kevin Magnussen a first pole position, but infighting at Red Bull dominated the São Paulo Grand Prix.

Listen to the GPFans Global team as they digest all the action from Interlagos, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below, and don't forget to subscribe for more regular podcasts.

