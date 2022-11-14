Verstappen Perez feud cause 'staying behind closed doors' but Monaco a likely trigger

Ian Parkes

Monday 14 November 2022 07:06

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has insisted Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have cleared the air following their team orders controversy during the São Paulo Grand Prix.

Horner, however, is refusing to divulge the reason why Verstappen refused to allow Perez by in the closing stages of the race at Interlagos despite numerous calls for him to do so given the fight for second in the drivers' standings with Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen simply stated it was "something that happened in the past", refusing to elaborate.

It is understood the situation harks back to this season's Monaco Grand Prix when Perez crashed during the final qualifying session. In doing so, it denied Verstappen the opportunity to move up the order at a time when he was on a quicker lap.

The result was that Perez lined up third on the grid, a place ahead of his team-mate, going on to win the race in mixed conditions as Ferrari blundered strategically after locking out the front row.

In Red Bull's paddock building, animated discussions took place between Horner, Verstappen, his manager Raymond Vermeulen and advisor Helmut Marko.

Asked to explain the nature of what had transpired, Horner said: "We've discussed it behind closed doors, the drivers have discussed it.

"As a team, our focus going into Abu Dhabi with Charles and Checo tied on points is for Checo to achieve second place. Max has obviously made that commitment as well.

"As far as we're concerned, it's about looking forwards not looking backwards.

"The drivers are very clear. They know what the objective is. They've cleared the air with each other, shaken hands and we focus on the next race in Abu Dhabi."

Pressed on the matter, Horner added: "As I say, I'm not going to disclose what's discussed behind closed doors.

"The thing is, it's very clear, going into Abu Dhabi that as a team, we're going to do the best we can for Checo to finish second in the world championship.

"And it's a straight fight between the two. They're tied on points, and whatever we can do as a team - Max is very much part of that team - we will do to help Checo achieve that goal.

"It's something we've never achieved as a team previously, even in the V8 era."