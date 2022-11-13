Hamilton takes swipe at Verstappen after São Paulo clash

Ewan Gale

Sunday 13 November 2022 19:55

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his pride for Mercedes after trailing George Russell to secure a one-two at the São Paulo Grand Prix.

But the seven-time champion placed blame at rival Max Verstappen's door for their collision in the opening stages at Interlagos that effectively took Hamilton out of contention.

Mercedes had been on course for a first winless season since 2011 as issues plagued the W13 in the early stages of the season, but an increase in performance since an upgrade was added at the United States Grand Prix had piqued optimism of a victory.

The Silver Arrows started on the front row but Hamilton fell down the order after the incident with Verstappen at turn two on lap seven, with Russell controlling the race perfectly from there on in.

Russell survived a late safety car to keep Hamilton at bay, securing his maiden victory in F1.

"Firstly, I have got to say a huge congratulations to George," said Hamilton.

"What an amazing drive he did today, he did an amazing qualifying, he truly deserves it.

"I am so proud of everyone back at the factory and here. This is an incredible result.

"We have worked so hard this year to get a win, this is hugely deserved for everybody. So a huge thank you."

On his collision with Verstappen, for which the Dutchman was given a five-second penalty, Hamilton replied: "What can I say, you know how it is with Max."

Hamilton was made an honorary citizen of Brazil ahead of the race weekend and turning to the crowd, he added: "A big big thank you to everyone here in Brazil.

"I have really had one of the best weeks of my life here with how everyone has accepted me here.

"Excited to come back here again and hopefully some holidays in the future."