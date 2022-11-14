Norris retirement relief as dramatic weight-loss revealed

Sam Hall

Monday 14 November 2022 13:54

Lando Norris has conceded he would have been in a "bad condition" had a reliability issue not brought his race to a premature end in Brazil.

The McLaren driver retired on lap 50 of Sunday's São Paulo Grand Prix after his car ground to a halt at Bico de Pato.

The team had put reserve driver Nyck de Vries on standby on Thursday with the Dutchman undergoing a seat fit in case Norris was unable to compete following a bout of suspected food poisoning.

“I was in a pretty bad way on Saturday," said the 23-year-old.

"I was a bit better on Sunday. I didn’t do a lot of the race. I got to a point where I just started to struggle a bit physically but then my race was over.

“I’m ok. I’m getting better every day. It’s just that the last days took a big toll out of me, especially from Thursday. I didn’t eat for two days, I didn’t drink for two days, and I lost three-and-a-half – almost four kilos in weight. I really struggled a lot.

“Everyone thought I was fine after Friday because I just did a good job and we were quick but it was quite the opposite. I just need to recover for next weekend.

McLaren failed to score with either driver as both Norris and Daniel Ricciardo retired.

Despite falling 19 points back on Alpine and all but falling out of contention for fourth in the constructors' standings, however, Norris wasn't entirely displeased to have seen time called early on his afternoon.

“I was a little bit better [on Sunday]," he added. "I could have a little bit of food in me before the race, I could get some fluids in me which was probably the most important thing on such a hot day.

“I’m sure if I didn’t break down and had made the end of the race I would have been in quite a bad condition, so in a way, I’m lucky that I didn’t. But it’s also a shame.”