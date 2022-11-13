Hamilton and Verstappen resume bitter feud as Russell ends Mercedes pain - GPFans F1 Recap

GPFans Staff

Sunday 13 November 2022 23:30

George Russell secured his first win in F1 as Mercedes ended its season-long drought. Read more...

Hamilton takes swipe at Verstappen after São Paulo clash

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his pride for Mercedes after trailing George Russell to secure a one-two at the São Paulo Grand Prix. Read more...

Verstappen slates Hamilton to reopen old wounds

Max Verstappen has taken aim at Lewis Hamilton after the bitter rivals clashed on the race track again at the São Paulo Grand Prix to reopen old wounds between the pair. Read more...

Ricciardo - "A small incident with massive consequences"

Daniel Ricciardo was left stunned by the "massive consequences" of such "a small incident" after he and Kevin Magnussen crashed out on the opening lap of the São Paulo Grand Prix. Read more...

Perez slates Verstappen team order refusal

Max Verstappen's refusal to obey Red Bull team orders has led to infighting at the world championship-winning team after the São Paulo Grand Prix. Read more...

Wolff reveals Russell in the dark over potential race-ending drama