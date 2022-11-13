Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Hamilton and Verstappen resume bitter feud as Russell ends Mercedes pain - GPFans F1 Recap
1
FIA explain Tsunoda lapped-car confusion
3
Verstappen slates Hamilton to reopen old wounds
1
Ricciardo hit with Abu Dhabi grid drop after Magnussen crash
Wolff reveals Russell in the dark over potential race-ending drama
7
Verstappen reveals Perez grudge that sparked Red Bull team order furore
5
Hamilton takes swipe at Verstappen after São Paulo clash
11
Perez slates Verstappen team order refusal
1
Russell ends "emotional rollercoaster" with maiden F1 victory
11
Russell leads Mercedes one-two to end drought as Hamilton and Verstappen renew rivalry
1
F1 Driver of the Day: Who won so far in 2022 and how to vote
Ricciardo - "A small incident with massive consequences"
Ricciardo misery continues with Magnussen collision
São Paulo Grand Prix LIVE: Russell wins as Mercedes dominate following Hamilton Verstappen contact
Hamilton and Verstappen resume bitter feud as Russell ends Mercedes pain - GPFans F1 Recap

Hamilton and Verstappen resume bitter feud as Russell ends Mercedes pain - GPFans F1 Recap

F1 News

Hamilton and Verstappen resume bitter feud as Russell ends Mercedes pain - GPFans F1 Recap

Hamilton and Verstappen resume bitter feud as Russell ends Mercedes pain - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Staff

George Russell secured his first win in F1 as Mercedes ended its season-long drought. Read more...

Hamilton takes swipe at Verstappen after São Paulo clash

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his pride for Mercedes after trailing George Russell to secure a one-two at the São Paulo Grand Prix. Read more...

Verstappen slates Hamilton to reopen old wounds

Max Verstappen has taken aim at Lewis Hamilton after the bitter rivals clashed on the race track again at the São Paulo Grand Prix to reopen old wounds between the pair. Read more...

Ricciardo - "A small incident with massive consequences"

Daniel Ricciardo was left stunned by the "massive consequences" of such "a small incident" after he and Kevin Magnussen crashed out on the opening lap of the São Paulo Grand Prix. Read more...

Perez slates Verstappen team order refusal

Max Verstappen's refusal to obey Red Bull team orders has led to infighting at the world championship-winning team after the São Paulo Grand Prix. Read more...

Wolff reveals Russell in the dark over potential race-ending drama

Toto Wolff has revealed Mercedes kept George Russell in the dark over a reliability problem that threatened to derail his bid for a maiden F1 victory. Read more...

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x