Hamilton and Verstappen resume bitter feud as Russell ends Mercedes pain - GPFans F1 Recap
George Russell secured his first win in F1 as Mercedes ended its season-long drought. Read more...
Hamilton takes swipe at Verstappen after São Paulo clash
Lewis Hamilton has revealed his pride for Mercedes after trailing George Russell to secure a one-two at the São Paulo Grand Prix. Read more...
Verstappen slates Hamilton to reopen old wounds
Max Verstappen has taken aim at Lewis Hamilton after the bitter rivals clashed on the race track again at the São Paulo Grand Prix to reopen old wounds between the pair. Read more...
Ricciardo - "A small incident with massive consequences"
Daniel Ricciardo was left stunned by the "massive consequences" of such "a small incident" after he and Kevin Magnussen crashed out on the opening lap of the São Paulo Grand Prix. Read more...
Perez slates Verstappen team order refusal
Max Verstappen's refusal to obey Red Bull team orders has led to infighting at the world championship-winning team after the São Paulo Grand Prix. Read more...
Wolff reveals Russell in the dark over potential race-ending drama
Toto Wolff has revealed Mercedes kept George Russell in the dark over a reliability problem that threatened to derail his bid for a maiden F1 victory. Read more...