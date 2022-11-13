Ricciardo - "A small incident with massive consequences"

Ian Parkes

Sunday 13 November 2022 18:22 - Updated: 18:23

Daniel Ricciardo was left stunned by the "massive consequences" of such "a small incident" after he and Kevin Magnussen crashed out on the opening lap of the São Paulo Grand Prix.

Through the curving right-hander at turn eight, Ricciardo in his McLaren nudged the back of Magnussen's Haas, sending the Dane into a spin.

As Magnussen rolled back at speed, he collected Ricciardo who was trying to drive around the VF-22 to avoid further contact, only for the two to smash into one another, with the Australian ending up in a barrier.

Explaining what unfolded, Ricciardo said: "It certainly bottled up.

"I remember getting into [turn] eight, I had a look on the inside. Kevin closed, so I protected the line, tried to pull back behind, but I didn't honestly expect to make contact.

"I don't know if I could have done more or if it was the angle he came back on, but it doesn't change the fact both of us ended our race.

"I'm not blaming anyone. I'm more sad we're both out. That's a painful way to end the weekend."

Suggested to Ricciardo it was an innocuous tap, he added: "I'll be honest, I was very surprised to see him spin.

"I remember I could feel the touch, it literally felt like a touch but it was just the angle.

"Maybe he was trying to prepare the exit a bit too much and cut back, but that angle tipped the rear over.

"As soon as I saw him spinning I was already, let's say, disappointed.

"I was probably looking at a penalty, whoever's fault it was, and thereafter I tried to avoid it [the second collision]. It was a very small incident with massive consequences.

"At the end of the day, if it's my fault, I'll put my hand up. It felt too small to have both of us with the damage we had."