Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Wolff reveals Russell in the dark over potential race-ending drama
Verstappen slates Hamilton to reopen old wounds
1
Ricciardo hit with Abu Dhabi grid drop after Magnussen crash
4
Verstappen reveals Perez grudge that sparked Red Bull team order furore
3
Hamilton takes swipe at Verstappen after São Paulo clash
9
Perez slates Verstappen team order refusal
1
Russell ends "emotional rollercoaster" with maiden F1 victory
11
Russell leads Mercedes one-two to end drought as Hamilton and Verstappen renew rivalry
1
F1 Driver of the Day: Who won so far in 2022 and how to vote
Ricciardo - "A small incident with massive consequences"
Ricciardo misery continues with Magnussen collision
São Paulo Grand Prix LIVE: Russell wins as Mercedes dominate following Hamilton Verstappen contact
Alonso makes “creative” vow after Ocon incident
3
Hamilton reveals "greatest dream" of Interlagos victory
Wolff reveals Russell in the dark over potential race-ending drama

Wolff reveals Russell in the dark over potential race-ending drama

F1 News

Wolff reveals Russell in the dark over potential race-ending drama

Wolff reveals Russell in the dark over potential race-ending drama

Toto Wolff has revealed Mercedes kept George Russell in the dark over a reliability problem that threatened to derail his bid for a maiden F1 victory.

Russell scored a dominant win at the São Paulo Grand Prix to end Mercedes' drought and ensure the team did not register its first season without topping the podium since 2011.

The 24-year-old had come close to a win two years ago with Mercedes when deputising for Covid-struck Lewis Hamilton at the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, only for a blunder in the pits and a puncture to deny him.

Asked if this victory was redemption for the previous near-miss, Wolff said: "I don't know if it's redemption. I think he deserved to win in Bahrain and we let him down with the car.

"And that's why this victory makes us happy because he could have had one on the clock two years ago and he didn't, and now he has that first victory.

"As an aside, we had a water leak on the car throughout the race and it wasn't clear whether we could actually make it to the end."

Mercedes confirmed the problem manifested at around half-race distance and that Russell had not been informed during the 71-laps.

Revealing the extent of the problem, a spokesperson explained: "We were concerned at one point that we would be four-five laps from the finish and not make it. But then it did but by the skin of its teeth."

Wolff, who was absent for only the third time since assuming his position with Mercedes and missed a victory for the first time, added: "We talked about it on the intercom and we all agreed we were going to let him drive to the end even without water, just on whatever was there and try to finish the race."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x