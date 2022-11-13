F1 São Paulo Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Ian Parkes

Sunday 13 November 2022 15:03

Mercedes seemingly has its best opportunity to secure its first grand prix win of this F1 season after locking the front row for the race in São Paulo.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton completed a one-three in the sprint to suggest it has the pace to finally end its victory drought.

Although Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished as runner-up in the thrilling 24-lap event on Saturday at Interlagos, the Spanish driver falls five places to seventh on the grid as his F1-75 required a new internal combustion engine earlier in the weekend.

It means behind an all-Mercedes front row, Russell and Hamilton face a potential Bulls rush as Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are on the second row.

Charles Leclerc in his Ferrari and McLaren's Lando Norris also move ahead of Sainz into fifth and sixth.

Further back, AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda is now starting from the pit lane as changes were made to his car under parc fermé conditions.

The front wing/nose assembly and the rear wing are of a different specification to that previously used, whilst changes have also been made to set-up of the suspension.

Tsunoda had qualified 15th, so those behind him in Lance Stroll in his Aston Martin, Alpine duo Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso, along with Williams pair Nicholas Latifi and Alex Albon all move one position.

The final starting grid is...