Steiner teases "imminent" Haas Schumacher decision

Sam Hall

Friday 11 November 2022 16:45

Guenther Steiner has revealed he is 'hopeful' Haas will be able to confirm its 2023 driver line-up prior to next weekend's F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Haas is the only team on the grid yet to announce its driver pairing for next season, with Kevin Magnussen in the dark as to who will partner him.

The team has refused to be rushed into making a decision, with owner Gene Haas expressing a desire to allow current driver Mick Schumacher the opportunity to prove himself, stating recently a points score was all that was required from the German.

But as this has not happened for the last nine races, rumours have grown that former Williams and Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg could make a return to a full-time race seat after three years in a reserve driver role.

Asked if an announcement will be made next week, team principal Steiner said: "Hopefully. That is my objective but I don't promise it.

"Hopefully next week we can announce something, whatever we are doing. There is no point in asking about speculation and how many percent and so on. I will not answer."

Steiner would not be drawn on potential candidates for the seat, but he has not ruled out the possibility of promoting reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi for next year.

Although teasing his hope for an announcement next week, when asked if a decision had been taken by the team, the Italian conceded: "No.

"It is as I said, it is imminent. I am pretty busy at the moment."