F1 targets "Super Bowl" spectacle as Hamilton issues sprint warning - GPFans F1 Recap

Sam Hall

Wednesday 9 November 2022 22:30

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has shared the sport's vision to lift each race on the calendar to the level of the Super Bowl.

Hamilton urges F1 caution over sprint future

Lewis Hamilton has thrown his backing behind F1's sprint race expansion but has urged caution when selecting which tracks host the format.

Horner dismisses future Red Bull budget cap concerns

Christian Horner has claimed he "cannot believe" Red Bull will be "out of kilter" with the rest of the F1 grid when the 2022 budget cap audit is complete.

Alonso PU problems "luck of the draw"

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer has conceded that nothing other than "luck of the draw" is to blame for Fernando Alonso's persistent power unit problems this season.

FIA reveals AI plan to tackle online abuse

The FIA has revealed a plan to use new technology to tackle online abuse.

Wolff makes Mercedes vow despite "on paper" deficit