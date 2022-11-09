Welcome to GPFans

F1 News

F1 reveals 'Super Bowl everywhere' vision

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has shared the sport's vision to lift each race on the calendar to the level of the Super Bowl.

A special launch party for the Las Vegas Grand Prix was held last Saturday with Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Sergio Perez and Alex Albon on hand to begin the one-year countdown to lights out.

The race will be F1's third venture to the United States in 2023 with the Nevada city joining Miami and Austin on the calendar.

Miami, in particular, was a spectacular event with drivers and team principals introduced to fans at an opening party the night before the on-track action began.

Now, F1 wants to replicate this atmosphere at every weekend.

“Our vision of, ‘Everywhere we go, we want to create a Super Bowl’ is much easier to understand if you have an American mentality,” Domenicali told the Wall Street Journal.

“We are trying, politely, to offer something that is not pure U.S. but is international.

“And we saw the effect of being stubborn to be in Vegas. No one thought we’d be able to convince the committees to be on the Strip on a Saturday night.”

F1 had struggled to gain a foothold in the American market with the shambolic events of the 2005 race at Indianapolis hurting the sport's reputation.

The introduction of the Circuit of the Americas in 2012 saw a period of slow growth but the last two post-pandemic visits have sped up this process with back-to-back record attendances registered, including a three-day total of over 450,000 last month.

Speaking of this spike in interest, Domenicali said: “It was such a quick turnaround, really a matter of two years. An incredible switch on that before was not there.”

