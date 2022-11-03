Welcome to GPFans

Red Bull Norris talks revealed as Verstappen welcomes Hamilton longevity - GPFans F1 Recap
Mexico City GP promoter welcomes Colombia "competition"
Horner critical over lack of Verstappen F1 recognition
FIA urged to trust teams over F1 safety
Aston Martin slate Gasly after "very obvious" Mexico error
McLaren hail Ricciardo blast from the past
Mercedes reliant on Ferrari 'opening the door' in tackling "tremendous ask"
Verstappen intrigued to renew Hamilton rivalry
Hamilton headlines Las Vegas F1 launch party
Button fears Ricciardo F1 return unlikely after reputational blow
Ferrari dismiss Mercedes resurgence concern
Hamilton adamant F1 the priority despite birth of new projects
Horner clarifies Red Bull Norris talks
Christian Horner has confirmed that Lando Norris has been under consideration for a Red Bull seat on more than one occasion. Read more...

Verstappen intrigued to renew Hamilton rivalry

Max Verstappen has backed Lewis Hamilton's desire to remain in F1 into his 40s by predicting more "great battles" on the horizon. Read more...

Button fears Ricciardo F1 return unlikely after reputational blow

Former F1 champion Jenson Button has conceded it is unlikely that Daniel Ricciardo will return to the sport after his impending sabbatical. Read more...

Ferrari dismiss Mercedes resurgence concern

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has insisted he is comfortable with Mercedes' mini F1 resurgence due to the developmental practices between the two teams. Read more...

Horner critical over lack of Verstappen F1 recognition

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has expressed his frustration at the lack of plaudits for Max Verstappen's F1 achievements. Read more...

Mercedes reliant on Ferrari 'opening the door' in tackling "tremendous ask"

Mercedes chief strategist James Vowles has conceded catching Ferrari in the F1 constructors' standings is a "tremendous ask" despite the gap shrinking at each of the last two weekends. Read more...

